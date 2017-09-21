Graham: Graham-Cassidy Will Get 50 Republican Votes, Plus ‘A Couple of Democrats’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted that the Graham-Cassidy bill will receive 50 Republican votes and votes from a few Democrats.

Graham said, “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never been more excited than I am right now. We need 50 votes to get this over the finish line. The president has been working like a tiger. The vice president, Mitch McConnell’s going to give us a vote. … And I can tell you this, if you want money and power out of Washington, you want to end the march to single-payer health care, this is your last, best chance. This is the biggest change in health care in my lifetime. This is federalism versus socialism. I think we’re going to get 50 Republicans to vote for federalism. And I’ll make a prediction, a couple of Democrats are going to come on board because their state does so well.”

