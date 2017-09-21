Mika Brzezinski: ‘It’s Crazy’ Melania Does Not See Donald Trump Is a ‘Rude,’ ‘Mean,’ ‘Bully’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing first lady Melania Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly about combating cyber-bullying, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said “it’s crazy” the first lady would make such a speech without acknowledging her husband, President Donald Trump, was a “bully.”

advertisement

Brzezinski said, “Do you guys know she is married to the guy who tweeted I was bleeding badly from a facelift? Among other things, the guy is a bully. The guy is a bully up and down, whether it’s verbal, whether it’s written, whether it’s tweeted, he is rude, and he is mean to people. And I think it’s strange the first lady would make a speech on such a platform just completely not discussing the fact that her husband, the president of the United States, is a bully. It’s crazy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN