Aaron Hernandez Attorney: Hernandez ‘Was Struggling in a Deep, Dark Place’

by Trent Baker22 Sep 20170

Deceased New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had an advanced case of the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers said on Thursday.

Jose Baez, the attorney for Hernandez and his family, said Friday that his client “was struggling in a deep, dark place” leading up to his suicide in prison.

“I think [Hernandez] was struggling,” Baez said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “I think he was struggling in a deep, dark place that many athletes suffer from.”

“There’s one thing for certain, Aaron was very, very, very sick,” added Baez.

