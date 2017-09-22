Chuck Todd: McConnell Is Becoming as Toxic as Pelosi to Trump Supporters

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” while discussing a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, NBC’s “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was becoming as toxic as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was to supporters of President Donald Trump.

Todd said, “Mitch McConnell is becoming as much of a political problem for Republican Senate candidates, potential, as Nancy Pelosi is. Here’s what’s happened over the last three months. Mitch McConnell never had very positive ratings, but for the most part, he’s been sort of under the radar. More than half the country hasn’t really known who he was. The president has, in his criticism over the last two months of Mitch McConnell, raised Mitch McConnell’s name I.D. and not in a good way.”

He continued, “Now his negatives nearly match, for instance, Nancy Pelosi’s negatives. The difference is Nancy Pelosi’s negatives are all coming from the Republican side; Democratic are fairly pleased. In Mitch McConnell’s case, his rise in negative rating is coming from Trump supporters, Not necessarily Republican party supporters, but Trump supporters, let alone Democrats. But that is something where suddenly Mitch McConnell may become a liability in campaigns in the same way Republicans believe they can use Nancy Pelosi to drive wedges in the way they have in House races. You suddenly have to ask yourself, is Mitch McConnell going to become a figure like that in primaries. We’re going to find out all of this, I think, in Alabama of just how toxic or not.”

