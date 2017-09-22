SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Huntsville Radio Host to Voters: You Can Send Trump a Message by Voting Against Strange

by Trent Baker22 Sep 20170

Friday on Huntsville, AL talk radio WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” host Dale Jackson told Alabama voters that they could send President Donald Trump a message by voting against Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the upcoming Alabama Senate election.

“If you’re looking to send a message, the message is sent through giving Donald Trump a big loss,” stated Jackson. “That’s the best message you can send.”

He explained it through punishing children, reasoning a parent cannot praise a troublesome child into better behavior.

Jackson later said that Trump is dragging Strange’s “seven-foot-tall bloated corpse” to the finish line, adding that the president does not reciprocate the love Strange shows for him.

