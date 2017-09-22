Huntsville Radio Host to Voters: You Can Send Trump a Message by Voting Against Strange

Friday on Huntsville, AL talk radio WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” host Dale Jackson told Alabama voters that they could send President Donald Trump a message by voting against Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the upcoming Alabama Senate election.

“If you’re looking to send a message, the message is sent through giving Donald Trump a big loss,” stated Jackson. “That’s the best message you can send.”

He explained it through punishing children, reasoning a parent cannot praise a troublesome child into better behavior.

Jackson later said that Trump is dragging Strange’s “seven-foot-tall bloated corpse” to the finish line, adding that the president does not reciprocate the love Strange shows for him.

