Maher: Obamacare ‘Was a Redistribution of Income’ – Obama Should Have Said ‘That’s Exactly What We’re Doing’

by Ian Hanchett22 Sep 20170

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Obamacare did redistribute income and President Obama should have said so.

Maher said, “Obamacare is not putting us into the red. No. It’s actually making a little money. Because, you know, it was a redistribution of income. When they accused him that, he should have said, ‘Yeah. F*ck yeah. Exactly. That’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re taking money from people who will never miss it, and giving it to poor people who desperately need it. Sue me.'”

