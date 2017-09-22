Tucker Takes Rob Reiner to Task Over ‘War With Russia’ Claim — ‘This Is Deeply Disingenuous’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson debated director and actor Rob Reiner about his claims we are at “war” with Russia over their 2016 presidential election meddling.

Discussing Reiner’s organization the “Committee to Investigate Russia” releasing a new video about Russia cyberattacks on the United States, Carlson asked, “How would you respond if President Trump took you seriously and sent the B-52s to St. Petersburg or blockaded the Gulf of Finland? Would you support that?”

Reiner responded, “We’re not advocating going to war … or a traditional war with Russia.”

Carlson accused Reiner of hypocrisy for focusing on Russia and not China, saying, “A lot of this is deeply disingenuous. Anyone who looks at cyber warfare will tell you — any honest person will say the Chinese military is the primary culprit in the United States. They hacked into the White House not that long ago, into the computer system there and almost every federal agency and nobody says anything.”

He continued, “You guys in Hollywood sell your movies in China. You bow to the imperatives of their propaganda and censorship office. You change your movies to suit them. And yet no one says we are at war with China. So you are sucking up to this regime that has actually broken in installing industrial and military secrets that have hurt this country. You say nothing until Hillary Clinton loses, and now, all of a sudden, we’re at war with Russia. Can you see why some of us are saying, ‘Wait for a second, Rob Reiner where were you with China? Why are you selling your movies over there?’”

Reiner said, “I’m not giving China a free pass here.”

Carlson shot back, “Of course you are. You guys in Hollywood sell your movies there, and you allow their censorship office to change your movies in order to make money.”

Reiner explained the Chinese didn’t try to “affect an election.”

