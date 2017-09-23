Judge Jeanine Slams Anthem Protesters, Roger Goodell: ‘Shame on You!’

Saturday during her opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro delivered an emotional monologue directed at national anthem protesters and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who responded to President Trump’s “divisive” comments where he said he wishes NFL owners would let go of any national anthem protesters.

“The biggest issue facing our country today is the tip-toeing and political correctness that has brought us to the brink of disaster in national security, politics and sports,” Pirro began. “The question: Do we have the fortitude, courage and determination to stand up to those who threaten our values?”

Pirro went on to say the athletes should all put their money and time to fix the “social injustices” instead of “disrespecting our country.”

“Shame on you. Shame on all of you. And shame on you, too, Roger Goodell for not showing that you love this country as much as the president does when you had the chance,” she added.

