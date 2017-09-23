LeBron James: Trump’s ‘Using Sports as the Platform to Try and Divide Us’

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump ’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James took to Twitter Saturday in a video to voice his frustration with President Donald Trump for trying to “divide” the country by speaking out against national anthem protesters.

“We all know what happened at Charlottesville and the divide that caused and now it’s even hitting more home for me now because he’s now using sports as the platform to try and divide us,” James said in the video.

He continued, “We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care and friendships and everything it creates. And for him to try and use this platform, even more, it’s not something I can stand for, it’s not something I can be quiet about.”

James added that Trump telling NFL owners to move on from national anthem protesters is “not right” because they are using their First Amendment right.

