Mobile AL Talk Host: Luther Strange Campaign ‘Has the Fingerprints of Consultants on Every Part,’ Similar to Hillary

On the Friday broadcast of “Mobile Mornings” on Mobile, AL’s FM Talk 106.5, host Sean Sullivan criticized Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) for his apparent unwillingness to answer questions directly.

Strange is competing against former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore for the GOP’s nod in a U.S. Senate special election on Tuesday.

Sullivan pointed to the responses Strange gave in the Thursday Lincoln-Douglas-style debate held in Montgomery a day earlier and his responses to questions from AL.com’s Cameron Smith that Smith had prepared for a debate he was scheduled to moderate that was canceled.

Strange showed a reluctance to answer the questions directly and his responses often included him deferring to his support of President Donald Trump.

“Give me a break,” Sullivan declared. “I mean, you could be a Strange fan and explain to me how any of those answers are anything but hiding. What Luther Strange is doing right now has the fingerprints of consultants on every part of it from top to bottom. ‘Don’t say this. Only say this. Report this. Make yourself seem like this.’

“You know who else had a lot of consultants? Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “Whenever you get this kind of disingenuous feel to something – at least I’m getting that similar feel here.”

