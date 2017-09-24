Biden: Trump ‘Emboldened White Supremacists’

Saturday night during a speech at the Charleston, SC branch of the NAACP, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for his reaction to the violence last month in Charlottesville, VA.

advertisement

Biden said, “We have a president who has publicly proclaimed the moral equivalency of Neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and those who oppose their hate. When we have an Americans president who has embolden white supremacist with messages of comfort and support, this is a moment for this nation to declare — what this president can’t with any clarity, consistency, or conviction — declare there is no place in America for hate groups.”

(h/t Politico)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN