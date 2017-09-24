SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Charles Barkley ‘Embarrassed’ That ‘Ignorant Folks in Alabama’ Would Applaud Trump’s Anti-Anthem Protest Comments

by Trent Baker24 Sep 20170

NBA Legend Charles Barkley said Sunday that he was “embarrassed” and hurt by how people from his home state of Alabama gave President Donald Trump a “rousing” applause for calling national anthem protesters “SOBs.”

“The president of the United States should never use the words SOB. That’s just 100 percent inappropriate,” Barkley said on “The NFL on CBS” pregame show. “I’m embarrassed because he said the speech in Alabama and got a rousing reception when he said those things. So it hurts me that those ignorant folks in Alabama would applaud something so stupid.”

