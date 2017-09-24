Cris Collinsworth: President Trump ‘Should Apologize’ for Calling Anthem Protesters ‘SOBs’

What would @CollinsworthPFF say if he had a chance to talk to the president? "He should apologize." pic.twitter.com/S8kNbXaZJw

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” analyst Cris Collinsworth called on President Donald Trump to apologize for calling players protesting the national anthem “SOBs.”

“I would say he should apologize,” Collinsworth stated Sunday. “They’re not SOBs. They’re smart, thoughtful guys. They really are.”

Collinsworth continued, adding that the protesters want the same thing as Trump: “a better America.”

“I guarantee you if the president invited — I can make a list of 10 guys — to the White House and heard their stories and heard their thoughts and heard how concerned they are about America, they would find the common ground and they would move this forward,” he said.

