GOP Sen Collins: ‘Very Difficult’ to Envision Scenario Where I Would Vote for Graham-Cassidy

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said it would be “very difficult” to envision a scenario where she would end up voting” for the Senate Republican’s latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Collins said, “It’s very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill. I have a number of serious reservations about it. I’m concerned about the impact on the Medicaid program, which has been on the books for more than 50 years and provides health care to our most vulnerable citizens, including disabled children and low-income seniors. I’m concerned about the impact on costs and coverage.”

“We already have a problem under the Affordable Care Act, with the cost of premiums and deductibles,” she continued. “And finally, I’m very concerned about the erosion of protections for people with pre-existing conditions, like asthma, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and what it would mean to them.”

