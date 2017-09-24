Graham: Obamacare Is a ‘Placeholder’ for Single-Payer

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said Obamacare was just a “placeholder” to move to government-controlled single-payer health care.

Graham said, “I’m a bipartisan guy. I have come to conclude Obamacare is a placeholder for Bernie care in the Democratic world. The best you could hope for is to prop up Obamacare because they’re moving toward Bernie care. So there is no process. There’s not a snowball chance in Hellbent, Arizona as John would say, that Chuck Schumer can deliver anything that would substantially change Obamacare and if it does not substantially change its a disaster to the country.”

He added that Democrats are “going to single payer health care. There is no bipartisan solution to health care that changes Obamacare because they’re a stakeholder single-payer health care.”

