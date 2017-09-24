Pelosi: Trump Agreed With Democrats on Pathway to Citizenship for DACA Recipients

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump agreed with her and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that there would be a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.

Partial transcript as follows:

PELOSI: What we agreed with the president on was that the basic bill would be the DREAM Act. This is a bill introduced — and has nearly 200 co-sponsors — by Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard. It is a bill that we will take forward, and it is the bill that we all support. What was to be determined is if and what there would be in terms of border security. But the essence of the bill is what the president committed to. That is what we trust him to honor.

TODD: He committed to a pathway to citizenship for these DACA recipients?

PELOSI: Now mind you the pathway to citizenship is an earned pathway that is way down the road.

TODD: Some people think there should be no path at all. You believe the president agreed to a pathway to citizenship with this DREAM Act?

PELOSI: That is what is contained in the DREAM Act, yes.