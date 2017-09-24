Pelosi: Trump Has ‘Unclean Hands’ on Race — He Has Exploited Divisions in Our Country

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump criticizing NFL players for taking a knee during the national anthem at games was a continuation of the president being “exploitative of certain divisions in our country when it comes to race.”

Pelosi said, “I would like him to do what he said he would do when he ran and was inaugurated to bring people together. He should see this as an opportunity. Somebody Colin Kaepernick, doing what he did says ‘this flag enables me to do this, this national anthem enables me to do this.’ It is about freedom of expression. Instead of what he is doing now. I think he is ill-advised if advised at all. Sports have always been a great unifier. I have always said sports, and the arts bring America together. We put our differences aside. Let’s not have the president of the United States do anything but bring people together.”

She added, “Well, you gave a list of the examples of how the president has been, shall we say, exploitative of certain divisions in our country when it comes to race. I would hope that he would transition from that and understand that he has a different responsibility than feeding red meat to his base. He has unclean hands when it comes to this discussion too because of what he did after Charlottesville and other examples you gave.”

