Terry Bradshaw: Not Sure Trump Understands ‘Every American Has the Right to Speak Out’ and Protest

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox NFL Sunday,” co-host and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw discussed President Donald Trump’s criticism of NFL players for taking a knee during the national anthem at games.

Bradshaw said, “It’s hard to believe I’m going to say something about the most powerful man in the greatest country in the world. I was somewhat surprised that the president came out attacking NFL players for them exercising the freedom of speech. While I don’t condone the protest during our national anthem, this is America. If our country stands for anything, folks, it’s freedom. People die for that freedom.”

He continued, “I’m not sure if our president understands those rights, that every American has the right to speak out and also to protest.”

Bradshaw added that Trump “should concentrate on serious issues like North Korea and health care.”

