Bob Costas: Trump Is ‘Tone Deaf to the Racial Implications’ of His Anti-National Anthem Protest Comments

NBC sportscaster Bob Costas reacted to President Trump condemning national anthem protests, saying the president is “insensitive to the racial implications” of his comments.

“Do you want a president of the United States, even if you’re giving him the benefit of the doubt, who is so tone deaf to the racial implications of this?” Costas asked on CNN’s “New Day.”

Trump tweeted Monday morning that his comments at the rally in Alabama had nothing to do with race, but rather respect for the country, flag and national anthem.

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

