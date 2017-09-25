SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bob Costas: Trump Is ‘Tone Deaf to the Racial Implications’ of His Anti-National Anthem Protest Comments

by Trent Baker25 Sep 20170

NBC sportscaster Bob Costas reacted to President Trump condemning national anthem protests, saying the president is “insensitive to the racial implications” of his comments.

“Do you want a president of the United States, even if you’re giving him the benefit of the doubt, who is so tone deaf to the racial implications of this?” Costas asked on CNN’s “New Day.”

Trump tweeted Monday morning that his comments at the rally in Alabama had nothing to do with race, but rather respect for the country, flag and national anthem.

