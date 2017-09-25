SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Acosta: Is Trump ‘Trying to Wage Something of a Culture War?’

by Pam Key25 Sep 20170

Monday at the White House press briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Donald Trump was waging a culture war with his comments about NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.

Acosta asked, “Why is it that the president over the weekend is going after, or seeming to go after African-American athletes, and then this morning he is putting out a tweet praising NASCAR, which obviously is geared toward a different demographic, and the way they stand and respect and honor the flag? Is he trying to wage something of a culture war?”

Sanders responded, “Not at all. The president is not talking about race. The president is talking about pride in our country.”

(h/t WFB)

