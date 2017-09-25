Dan Patrick: The Flag Is Not the Same Thing to Black America as It Is to White America

Dan Patrick ripped President Donald Trump Monday on his NBC Sports radio show over the comments he made at a rally in Alabama where he called for NFL owners to fire the “SOBs” who protest the national anthem.

Patrick said the president should be above characterizing a group of athletes “SOBs.”

He then added that the flag “represents something different to other people.”

“It’s not about the flag,” Patrick argued. “It’s about far more than that to them. The flag is not the same thing to them as it is to us, and I’m saying white America. All they’re saying is just notice, let’s talk, let’s move it forward. And that’s what you want.”

