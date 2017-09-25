SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dan Patrick: The Flag Is Not the Same Thing to Black America as It Is to White America

by Trent Baker25 Sep 20170

Dan Patrick ripped President Donald Trump Monday on his NBC Sports radio show over the comments he made at a rally in Alabama where he called for NFL owners to fire the “SOBs” who protest the national anthem.

Patrick said the president should be above characterizing a group of athletes “SOBs.”

He then added that the flag “represents something different to other people.”

“It’s not about the flag,” Patrick argued. “It’s about far more than that to them. The flag is not the same thing to them as it is to us, and I’m saying white America. All they’re saying is just notice, let’s talk, let’s move it forward. And that’s what you want.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x