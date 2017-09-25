FNC’s Kilmeade: I Don’t Like Anthem Protests, Trump ‘Made Everything Worse’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed his disagreement with the National Anthem protests and argued that President Trump made the situation worse.

advertisement

Kilmeade said that he has been “outraged” by the National Anthem protests since they started. He added that he doesn’t have a problem with athletes speaking out on issues of race or being outspoken in general, but is bothered by them protesting during the National Anthem.

Kilmeade then stated, “But yesterday, I thought the president overall, his remarks Friday, and his tweets Saturday made everything worse.”

(h/t Daily Beast)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett