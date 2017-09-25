Hillary: ‘Deeply Troubling’ That Trump Attacks Black Athletes for Peaceful Protest and Not Racists or Putin

During an interview on SiriusXM Progress set to air on Tuesday, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated it’s “deeply troubling” that President Trump has attacked black athletes for peacefully protesting and that he doesn’t attack white supremacists or Vladimir Putin.

Hillary said, “I think it’s deeply troubling that the president would be attacking black athletes for expressing their opinions, peacefully. Protest a part of the American way of life. And it’s something that I’m very proud of, whether I agree or disagree. I think peaceful protest is part of what has helped us make progress, learn more, be a better country over time, and I just couldn’t help thinking that, he has attacked these black athletes for peacefully protesting, but he doesn’t really attack white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klaners, or Vladimir Putin, who interfered in our election. And I think it’s all part of his political calculation. And I really think that’s bad for the country. He wants to set people against each other. He wants to divide us.”

