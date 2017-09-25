SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

McCain: Trump Is About Making Money, I’m About ‘Duty, Honor, Country’

by Pam Key25 Sep 20170

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he and President Donald Trump were very different people, explaining they had “different upbringing” and “different life experiences.”

McCain said, “He is in the business of making money. And he has been successful both in television as well as Miss America and others. I was raised in a military family. I was raised in the concept and belief that duty, honor, country is the lodestar for the behavior that we have to exhibit every single day.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x