McCain: Trump Is About Making Money, I’m About ‘Duty, Honor, Country’

2. McCain on Trump: He's in the business of making money...I was raised to believe in duty, honor, and country. Wow. pic.twitter.com/nlJt3bDXwl

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he and President Donald Trump were very different people, explaining they had “different upbringing” and “different life experiences.”

McCain said, “He is in the business of making money. And he has been successful both in television as well as Miss America and others. I was raised in a military family. I was raised in the concept and belief that duty, honor, country is the lodestar for the behavior that we have to exhibit every single day.”

