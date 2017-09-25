Michael Savage: The National Felons League Is Spitting on America, Not the Fans

Monday on his “The Savage Nation” radio show, host Michael Savage took on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem in his opening monologue titled, “The National Felons League is Spitting on America, Not the Fans.”

Partial transcript as follows:

As many of you know, I have just written a book about god. There’s a passage from the bible I’d like to quote for you. It’s from Proverbs 3:31 and it reads, “envy thou not the oppressor and choose none of his ways.”

Today, the oppressors are the bullies of the NFL who kneel or hide when our national anthem is played, forcing a captive audience to witness their vile, insulting, and uninformed view of what America stands for.

I’ll tell you what America stands for. We are a nation in which no citizen is treated differently under the law, regardless of their color, race, financial status, creed, or nation of origin. Even these hysterical millionaires have rights.

So I encourage all of you to do the same: exercise your rights. Turn off your TVs. “do not choose the ways” of the anarchists, the ignorant, whether they take the form of Neo-Nazis, Antifa or professional athletes.

The national anthem is about a nation, not a president. President Trump says players who protested the National Anthem being played before games should be fired from their teams over the weekend, and the whole world exploded. Yesterday, America was treated to NFL players taking a knee, or sitting or locking arms while the national anthem was being played in protest of what the President said. Well, guess what? They weren’t protesting a President; they were giving a big middle finger to the country.

That flag and that song should be a unifying moment, a moment to say ‘no matter what differences we have, we are all American, and it’s a privilege to be one.’ But a bad player, influenced by his radical Muslim girlfriend last year decided to make it about him. He claimed to be protesting the killing of black men in America by the police while at the same time wearing a shirt praising the Castros of Cuba. And it’s spread to this. ‘He’s practicing his first amendment rights’ everyone said.

Well, Donald Trump practiced his first amendment rights, and an entire league lost their minds. This tradition goes back a hundred years to World War 1. The people loved their country then, with boys fighting overseas in a horrible war. We have soldiers on the battlefield today, and these players just spit on them. The national anthem is about a nation, not about a President. And if these thugs don’t know that, they should be thrown off the team.

And the commissioner of this league supports this. He should be thrown out too. He’s saying these players have a right to their free speech and to protest if they see fit. But it wasn’t that way when the Dallas Cowboys wanted to wear stickers on their helmets to honor the police after several Dallas policemen were shot. No, he wouldn’t allow that. Or when an NFL player wanted to honor 9/11 victims with a decal on his shoe. No, we couldn’t have that either. But spitting on the flag, you can do that all day.

But people will still defend these thugs who spit on everything good about America, saying it’s their right. But is it? Yes, they can say what they want, but shouldn’t they be accountable for what they say? Their bosses should fire them because they’re staining their product with anti-Americanism. But they won’t do anything because they’re too afraid of the backlash that the leftist fascists have instigated in this country. All that we used to honor and respect must be thrown out, and we have to accept the ridiculous.

Man is a woman; a woman is a man, America is bad, the Soviet Union was good. The Soviet Union was good and now Russia is bad. The civil rights movement never happened, minorities are now more oppressed than ever. It’s upside down. The fact that these players can do what they did yesterday, with no repercussions whatsoever disproves their arguments. Where could you do this on the planet? Dictatorial regimes you’d be killed or put in torture prisons. Even in Westernized countries you have laws against certain speech. I’ve been banned from Britain for something I didn’t even say, but here millionaire thugs can go on national TV and vehemently hate the country.

Remember this, when they do what they did yesterday, they’re not disrespecting a President; they’re disrespecting an entire nation. They’re disrespecting you and me.