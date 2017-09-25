Shannon Sharpe: Alejandro Villanueva ‘Wrong’ to Stand for National Anthem Against Team Vote

Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host Shannon Sharpe criticized Pittsburgh Steelers tackle and former Army Ranger and Afghan war veteran Alejandro Villanueva’s decision to go “rogue” by going onto the field Sunday to stand for the national anthem before the team’s game with the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s vote to remain in the locker room.

“I believe he was wrong in this situation,” stated Sharpe. “I believe he put his personal feelings and beliefs in front of that of the team.”

He continued, “If a team took a vote and said this is what we’re going to do, although I understand that he served in the military, I commend him for his service, but this is a team and the team said this is what we’re going to do, we criticize so many athletes when they put their goals, their views, their ideas in front of the team. Well, that’s what he did. He said forget what you guys said, this is what I’m going to do.”

