VP Pence: Not ‘Too Much to Ask’ for NFL Players to Stand for the National Anthem

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — At an event at the Birmingham International Airport on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence echoed President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the national anthem protests.

Friday, the president spoke out against athletes who refuse to stand for the national anthem, calling on NFL owners to fire them.

Pence added to Trump’s criticism at the rally Monday for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), saying he does not think it is “too much to ask” for NFL players to stand for the anthem. The reason being, he explained, was that it is about “respect” for the flag, country and those who fought and died for the country.

“I stand with President Donald Trump and I will always stand for our national anthem,” Pence told the crowd at the HealthSouth Aviation hangar at the airport.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask the players in the National Football League to stand for our national anthem, and I think the people of Alabama would agree,” he continued.

Trump’s comments came days earlier at an event for Strange also just to the north in Huntsville. Those remarks set off a firestorm, leading to many NFL players participating in the national anthem protests before Sunday’s NFL games.

