Dem Rep Velázquez: More Time Should be Spent on Puerto Rico – Maria Is Going to End up Being ‘Trump’s Katrina’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Representative Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), who was born in Puerto Rico, argued more time needs to be spent addressing the crisis in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and warned of Maria turning into President Trump’s Katrina.

Velázquez said, “The reality is, Puerto Rico has been cut off from the rest of the world. And it needed, based on the preliminary reports –, when I came back with the governor of New York, we held a press conference. We explained the devastation. We begged for a more aggressive response. We need the Army there to help restore an infrastructure that doesn’t exist at this moment, and because of that, we are losing lives. People are dying. And let me say this, we need to spend less time on putting out tweets, and more time in addressing this humanitarian crisis. Because this is going to turn to be Mr. Trump’s Katrina.”

