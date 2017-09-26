ESPN’s Kellerman: LeBron James Comes Across More ‘Presidential’ Than Trump

Tuesday, ESPN “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman reacted to Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ criticisms of President Donald Trump after the president denounced national anthem protests and rescinded his offer for the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House because Steph Curry does not want to go.

James accused Trump of using sports to “divide” the country and told Trump voters that they “may have made a mistake.” He also called the president a “bum” on Twitter for disinviting Curry.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

According to Kellerman, James comes across as the presidential one in all of this.

“LeBron James comes across as presidential, as a leader,” Kellerman argued. “The message in terms of what he is saying seems to be fine. Who can find fault with what he says? But not only that, the way he presents himself is as a leader. And even the kind of challenge that he lays down for President Donald Trump is also a responsible one. He is saying, ‘You are the president. You are in the most powerful position in the world. Encourage people. Uplift people.'”

