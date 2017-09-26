SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

McCain: Dallas Cowboys Have a ‘Right’ to Kneel

by Pam Key26 Sep 20170

Tuesday when asked by TMZ Sports about the Dallas Cowboys kneeling before the national anthem to protest President Donald Trump’s comments objecting to NFL players kneeling for the national anthem, Sen John McCain (R-AZ) said it was their “right” to do so.

McCain said, “I’ve always hated the Dallas Cowboys and will continue to do so to this day.”

About the protest, McCain added, “That’s their right to do what they want as citizens.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x