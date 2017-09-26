McCain: Dallas Cowboys Have a ‘Right’ to Kneel

Tuesday when asked by TMZ Sports about the Dallas Cowboys kneeling before the national anthem to protest President Donald Trump’s comments objecting to NFL players kneeling for the national anthem, Sen John McCain (R-AZ) said it was their “right” to do so.

advertisement

McCain said, “I’ve always hated the Dallas Cowboys and will continue to do so to this day.”

About the protest, McCain added, “That’s their right to do what they want as citizens.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN