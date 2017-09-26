Megyn Kelly: NFL Players Have ‘Every Right to Take a Knee’

Tuesday NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” when asked by an audience member about President Donald Trump comments about NFL players kneeling or the national anthem, host Megyn Kelly argued for the right of the players to kneel.

advertisement

Kelly said, “I have a different take on that whole situation with the NFL. You know I practiced law for nine years, and I’m a lover of the First Amendment. And I think, in a way, this whole situation underscores some of the beauty of our country because those players have every right to take a knee. And those who object to it have every right to say they object.”

She added, “The bedrock of the First Amendment is the answer to speech we do not like is not less speech, it’s more speech. So, I just sort of think, Go USA. That is my feeling in watching it.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN