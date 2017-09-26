Paul Ryan On NFL Protests: ‘People Are Within Their Rights to Express Themselves How They See Fit’

Tuesday at a press conference Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said NFL players kneeling for the national anthem are “within their rights,” although he feels they “shouldn’t do it on the anthem.”

Ryan said, “People are within their rights to express themselves how they see fit. My own view though is we shouldn’t do it on the anthem. The national anthem, our flag, and the people who defend it and represent it —that should be celebrated everywhere and always. That’s my opinion.“

(h/t Grabien)

