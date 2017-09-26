Spurs’ Popovich: ‘Our Country Is an Embarrassment in the World’

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich slammed President Donald Trump over his criticisms of the national anthem protests and rescinding his offer for the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House because Steph Curry does not want to go.

Popovich said Monday during the team’s media day event that America is “an embarrassment in the world” because the president has “enabled” things like the Charlottesville protests.

“Our country is an embarrassment in the world,” Popovich told reporters. “This is an individual that actually thought when people held arms during games, that they were doing it to honor the flag. That’s delusional. Absolutely delusional. But it’s what we have to live with.”

“So, you’ve got a choice: We can continue to bounce our heads off the walls with his conduct, or we can decide that the institutions of our country are more important, that people are more important, that the decent America that we all thought we have and want is more important, and get down to business at the grassroots level and do what we have to do,” he added.

