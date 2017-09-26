Whoopi Goldberg: ‘I Don’t Think’ Trump ‘Realizes That Puerto Rico is Part of the United States’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing the hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico co-host Whoopi Goldberg speculated twice that President Donald Trump does not know Puerto Rico was a U.S. territory.

Goldberg said, “This morning there are desperate pleas coming out of Puerto Rico, which is dealing with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Now, the official White House Twitter response noted that the country is already suffering from broken infrastructure, massive debt, and is in deep trouble. Um, I’m not sure that’s what they needed to hear right now from the guy who is supposed to be running the country. I wonder if he realizes that these are American citizens in Puerto Rico. This is part of America.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “When he talked about Texas and Florida ‘are doing great,’ but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure and massive debt is in deep trouble. Well, guess what, Mr. Trump the reason that Puerto Rico is in deep debt is a little something called the Jones Act, which means Puerto Rican businesses, get this, have to buy goods off of U.S. ships made in the United States with American crews. And also Puerto Rico doesn’t have bankruptcy laws so when you get into trouble, you can’t bail yourself out like Trump did three times with his businesses! Puerto Rico doesn’t have that.”

Goldberg repeated, “I don’t think he realizes that Puerto Rico is part of the United States. I don’t think he realizes that. He didn’t know Hawaii was part of the United States either. But that’s just me. That is what I’m saying.”

