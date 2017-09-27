Chris Matthews: Roy Moore Is a ‘Wild Man’ — His Views Are ‘Out of Line’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews discussed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s Tuesday night victory in the Alabama Senate primary.

advertisement

Matthews called Moore a “wild man” and said his views were way “out of line.”

He said, “Strange, by the way, there’s an odd name, Luther Strange. But it didn’t work. And this other guy who is a wild man, a wild man. The stuff about gays is so out of line right now in terms of our Constitution as we interpret it now, and yet it doesn’t seem to bother Trump. He flipped 180 today. He’s my guy.”

Matthews continued, “This isn’t some odd state senator here. He’s in the United States Senator. His name is Roy Moore, and he’s been kicked out of his judgeship twice because he won’t obey the Constitution.”

He added, “It’s like your party is losing seats for moderate. Charlie Dent from Pennsylvania just quits, Bob Corker just quits —they are not comfortable in the party anymore, these guys. And all of a sudden a guy like Roy Moore feels comfortable. He is part of the Republican party now. These other guys don’t feel like they are. Moderates or people who we used to call mainstream Republicans are quitting. The wild people are coming on board.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN