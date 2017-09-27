Michelle Obama: Women Who Didn’t Vote for Hillary Clinton ‘Voted Against Their Own Voice’

Wednesday in Boston at Inbound, a marketing conference, former first lady Michelle Obama said women who did not vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 “voted against their own voice.”

Obama said, “Quite frankly, we saw this in this election. As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.”

She continued, “It doesn’t say as much about Hillary and everybody is trying to wonder, ‘Well what does it mean for Hillary?’ Well no, what does it mean for us, as women, that we look at those two candidates and many of us said, ‘That guy? He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing we’re told to like—the voice we are told we are supposed to like. You bought into that.”

