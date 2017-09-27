MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace ‘Mad,’ ‘Riled Up’: Is Anyone in GOP Going to Say ‘I Don’t Want to Be in the Same Party as Roy Moore?’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace expressed her displeasure over Alabama Republican voters selecting former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) a night earlier in a GOP primary runoff election for U.S. Senate.

advertisement

Wallace, admitting she was “mad” and “riled up” about the outcome, asked if other Republicans would back Moore given his past.

“I guess the question is though, John — is anyone in the Senate, any Republicans going to say, ‘I don’t want to be in the same party as Roy Moore. I’m not going to be for him. I’m not endorsing him. I’m not backing him because that could save the Republican,’” Wallace said. “You may lose a seat, but you might save the Republican Party.”

“This guy has said things that are so abhorrent, I can’t say them on cable,” she added. “You think Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan — you think all these guys are going to get behind him?”

Commentary magazine editor John Podhoretz replied noting that McConnell had already made a statement saying he would do what it took to get Moore elected to the U.S. Senate. Wallace responded, saying that McConnell deserved the ousting as Senate Majority Leader by the “coup” in which Moore may participate.

“He’s going to do that, then Roy Moore is going to help run a coup to get him out of his seat and Mitch McConnell, you’ll deserve,” she said.

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor