Orrin Hatch: Passing Tax Reform ‘Almost Impossible’ Without Dem Help

by Pam Key27 Sep 20170

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) said it would be “almost impossible” to pass tax cuts without help from the Democrats.

When asked if tax reform would pass, Hatch said, “I think we can, but we will need to have some Democrat help. I think we got to put aside the differences and start working together.”

He added, “It’s tough to do. We’re so equally divided that it’s going to be almost impossible to do without some Democratic help and I’m hopeful that we can do that.”

(h/t The Hill)

