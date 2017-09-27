Rush Limbaugh: Breitbart, Voters in Alabama ‘Had Trump’s Back’

Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh cited Breitbart News’ story about Jared Kushner’s role in President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Luther Strange in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary.

Limbaugh said, “I got the Breitbart story right here, and that is who they say Trump is mad at is his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. And that’s because Kushner apparently keeps giving Trump advice. As far as Breitbart and the Bannon falling out with Trump, I don’t think Breitbart is off the reservation here. Some people think now that Breitbart is allying with Bannon, it is anti-Trump now. I don’t think that is the case at all. We need to chill out here and realize this all makes sense if you look at it as objectively as you can.”

Limbaugh read a quote from the article, “In what is becoming a disturbing pattern, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, was apparently one of those who advised the president to back Strange, to once again sail into big, jagged rocks—a humiliation for Trump that anyone with any real-world political sense should have seen coming from a mile away. Appointed under shady circumstances, Strange is a walking, talking poster child for everything Trump ran against—a good ole’ boy, Republican establishment backslapper, strongly backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has done nothing but post failure after failure since Trump’s inauguration.”

Limbaugh continued, “True. Now I heard Trump did this is trying to appease McConnell. That he wasn’t blind about what he was doing here, but he was trying to forge relationships on Capitol Hill to move his agenda forward. Now we hear that Kushner was behind the advice. I can firmly believe Kushner would give this advice. Kushner is family or establishment types, and Kushner is a Democrat—not going to hold any of this against him—I’m just trying to explain so we can understand why this is happening.”

Reading another passage from the article, Limbaugh said, “Breitbart says, moreover, Kushner’s objectively awful advice to back Strange has succeeded in doing the only thing that could be fatal to Trump’s presidency and re-election prospects—driven a wedge between the president and his supporters. This time, at least, the wedge appears to be temporary and those supporters forgiving.”

Limbaugh added, “I don’t think there’s a wedge at all here. I think Trump supporters are far more sophisticated than anybody realizes, politically sophisticated, they know plenty, they know clearly enough to know what’s wrong with it. They know enough about politics than what the be mad at. They know enough about politics to be energized and show up and vote and try to do something about it. They’re not bumpkins. They are portrayed as bumpkins. They are portrayed as racists. They are portrayed as white supremacists. They are being slandered. They’re being smeared. They are being slimed. That’s not who they are. They love Donald Trump. Trump made a mistake in his endorsement. They’re not gonna throw Trump overboard or under the bus because everything is much bigger than that. It isn’t personal. In their view. The country is at a crossroads, and getting upset Trump and abandoning Trump over this would be, in their view, petty. The big picture dwarfs this one election. They took care of it at the ballot box, pure and simple. And in doing so, they had Trump’s back.”

