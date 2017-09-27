SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘No Doubt’ Sexism Played a Role in 2016 Election

by Pam Key27 Sep 20170

Tuesday night in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said there was “no doubt” sexism played a role in former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s loss.

When asked if sexism played a role in 2016  Ginsburg said, “I have no doubt that it did.”

When asked if it was “decisive,” Ginsburg added, “There are so many things that might have been decisive, but that was a major, major factor.”

(h/t Politico)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x