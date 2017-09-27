Spike Lee: Trump Acting Like NFL Owners Are ‘Plantation Owners’

Wednesday on CNN, film director Spike Lee said President Donald Trump was acting like NFL 0wners were “plantation owners” when he urged them to fire players kneeling during the national anthem

Lee said, “When he says—he is really telling the owners—like the owners are the plantation owners and the guys playing in the league, they’re on the plantation. You can’t say anything. And so, the thing’s really escalated. And then I get back to it, when you talk about somebody’s mother, that’s a no-no. And he has not apologized at all, so.”

He added, “Did he talk about the mother of the neo-Nazi, the alt-right, the KKK, those guys, crazy people in Charleston?”

