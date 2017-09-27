SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump: ‘Not Happy’ With Price’s Private Plane Use ‘And I Let Him Know It’

by Ian Hanchett27 Sep 20170

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, President Trump expressed displeasure with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s private jet use and said that he had communicated his displeasure to Secretary Price.

Trump said, “I was looking into it and I will look into it. And I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it. I am not happy about it. … And I let him know it.”

The president did not elaborate on whether he would dismiss Price or what consequences, if any, Price would face, but promised he would “look at it.”

