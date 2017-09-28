ESPN’s Kellerman: Trump Knows Failing a Business When He Sees One — ‘He’s Failed at Literally Every Single Business He Ever Entered’

Thursday, ESPN “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman ripped President Donald Trump for saying the NFL as a business “is going to go to “hell” if the national anthem protests continue.

Kellerman said Trump should know a failing business when he sees one because “he’s failed at literally every business he ever entered.”

“I mean, it’s hard to disagree with a guy who knows a lot about businesses going to hell,” stated Kellerman. “He failed at literally every single business he ever entered, including real estate for which he is most famous, where he went bankrupt multiple times. So, if someone knows a business that’s going to hell, it’s Donald Trump, who, by the way, was ultimately a successful TV reality star. And so I do think he knows a business is going is going to hell when he sees one because he’s so good at that.”

Stephen A. Smith responded to Kellerman’s comments, saying, “Say what you want about his businesses or what have you. It’s very, very difficult for me to call an individual a failed businessman, even with all the bankruptcy issues, when he’s a billionaire.”

“Wait, who said he was a billionaire?” Kellerman asked. “He did.”

“Well, that’s been reported. I mean, I don’t know. I’m not trying to pretend that I know, but that’s what they’ve said,” Smith replied. “I’m going to assume, however, if you’re riding around with your own plane and you don’t really have to worry about paying bills that you’re pretty OK. That’s just my world, OK?

