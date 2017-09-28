HBO’s Gumbel to Trump: ‘Thanks’ for ‘Energizing the Social Conscience’ of Modern American Athletes

Tuesday on HBO’s “Real Sports,” host Bryant Gumbel thanked President Donald Trump for “energizing the social conscience of the modern American athlete” with his “racist, churlish and childish comments” over the weekend regarding NFL players protesting the national anthem.

“Those of us who have long focused on the intersection of sports and society have often wondered what it would take for today’s athletes to forsake the path of least resistance and actually stand for something, and now we know,” Gumbel said at the conclusion of the show. “Many suddenly seem not just willing, but also eager to follow in the giant footsteps of Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King, Roberto Clemente, Arthur Ashe and many others who courageously used their athletic platforms to challenge authority in the pursuit of justice.”

