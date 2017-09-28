Joe Scarborough on Moore: ‘Stupidity, ‘Ignorance’ ‘Infecting the Republican Party’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s victory over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the Alabama Senate primary meant the Republican Party was “infected” with”stupidity” and “ignorance.”

Scarborough said, “I’m tired of the debates about whether the Republican Party will be the conservative party or the liberal party. I’m just tired of us being the stupid party.”

On Moore, Scarborough said, “You’ve got a guy that wants to get elected to the United States Senate doesn’t even know what DACA is or the DREAMers are which means he is so isolated from any news, from any knowledge of the debate in Washington, D.C., that you even wonder why he’s applying for the job? I mean, this would be — this would be like somebody that decided to be a judge that didn’t even know we didn’t have a religious freedom amendment in our Constitution, the First Amendment.”

He continued, “This stupidity, this ignorance, is what is infecting the Republican Party even more than a lot of the radical ideology because they don’t know what they’re doing.”

He added, “You can see this coming a mile away. Roy Moore is going to say outrageous things on the campaign trail, and Republicans are going to have to answer to it, and the reason Republicans are going to have to answer to it is not because the media is liberal, but because the Republican establishment is going to be funneling money into that race. They are going to be putting their name and their endorsement on a candidate who is wildly out of the mainstream and actually doesn’t even know the basics about policy.”

