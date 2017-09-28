Limbaugh on Congressional Republicans: ‘Who Do They Choose, Donors or Voters? I Think They’re Choosing Donors’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talker Rush Limbaugh told host Sean Hannity in a rare television interview that Republicans on Capitol Hill have put donors ahead of voters when it comes to their legislative agenda.

Limbaugh argued the GOP in the House and Senate did not expect Donald Trump to be elected president. However, given Trump was elected, their lack of ability to pass his agenda proved those Republicans had more loyalty to their donors than to the voters.

He deemed the lack of progress by those Republicans to be “an embarrassment” and a “squandered” opportunity.

“[I] don’t think they expected him to win,” Limbaugh said. “I think [the Republicans], like everybody, thought Trump was going to lose in the biggest landslide. I think they thought that at eight o’clock on election night. They weren’t preparing to govern. They hadn’t laid any plans for it. They have become accustomed to being the quote, ‘loyal opposition,’ which means eventually caving and giving the Democrats what they want after putting up a good front. Seven years – going to repeal and replace Obamacare. ‘Well, we can’t do it until you give us the House. Can’t do it until you give us the Senate, White House.’ Gave them all of that. You know the drill. And you’re right. They don’t want to do it.”

“I think that the voters come second. It’s kind of like this NFL thing. The owners there have a real conundrum, a real dilemma. Who do they choose – do they chose loyalty to their players or to their customers? That’s a tough decision. Republicans in the Senate and the House, who do they choose, donors or voters? I think they’re choosing donors. The donors don’t want major reform of anything. The donors want amnesty. The donors want comprehensive immigration reform. When it comes to health care, you can – for seven years, they passed bills with no problem. You could tell they didn’t want to do it. You can tell they didn’t want to repeal or replace it. They were just saying the words. And they all have their own individual reasons. But I think its donors influencing more than voters. We’ll see. But this is an embarrassment. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that’s being totally squandered. We’re never going to have this chance.

