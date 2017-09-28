Steve Scalise Greeted With Standing Ovation Upon Return to the House Floor

Thursday House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked into Congress to give a speech after nearly losing his life when he was shot in June at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.

Scalise said, “Mr. Speaker, you have no idea how great this feels to be great back here at work in people’s House. As you can imagine, these last 3 1/2 months have been pretty challenging times for me and my family. But, if you look at the outpouring of love — my gosh Jennifer and I have been overwhelmed with the outpouring — It’s given us the strength to get through all of this. And get to this point today; it starts with God.”

He added, “When I was laying out on that ball field, the first thing I did once I was down and couldn’t move anymore, I started to pray. And tell you, it gave me an unbelievable sense of calm knowing at that point it’s in God’s hands. I prayed for specific things, and I’ll tell you, pretty much every one of those prayers was answered. They were some pretty challenging prayers I was putting in God’s hands, but he really did deliver for me and my family. And it just gives you that renewed faith and understanding that the power of prayer is something you cannot under estimate. So I’m a living example that miracles really do happen.”

