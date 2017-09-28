Wallace to GOP Senators: ‘Urge’ Alabamians to Vote for the Democrat Over Roy Moore

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace said Senate Republicans in Washington D.C. needed to call out the “outside the bounds” comments of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who won the GOP primary runoff election for U.S. Senate. over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

Wallace said, “That was Republican Sen. Jeff Flake criticizing Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore over his most inflammatory positions, including for his support of the conspiracy theory that former president Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States, among others too offensive to play on TV. Today on Capitol Hill, some Republicans are claiming they’ve never heard of him or the controversy that surrounded him for decades. The chances are Moore will win the Alabama general election in December and join the ranks as a colleague in the Senate.”

When Bill Kristol said this was the President Donald Trump phenomena on the party, Wallace shot back, “What? Just turn it into racists?”

She added, “The reason we can’t run—we can’t run any of Roy Moore’s comments, because when he talks about homosexuality, he uses words outside the bounds, even in the time of Trump, of civilized and acceptable public discourse, even on cable news. When he talks 9/11 and Newtown, it advances conspiracy theories. Can’t Republicans say, I urge you to vote for the Democrat in this case? Have I watch too many Aaron Sorkin movies to hope someone in our party can say, people of Alabama, don’t send this guy to the Senate.”

