April Ryan: Al Gore Was ‘Like Chicken Little’ and The Sky ‘Is Falling Now’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” American Urban Radio Networks White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief and CNN Political Analyst April Ryan stated former Vice President Al Gore was like Chicken Little on climate change, and right now, the sky is falling.

Ryan said, “Katrina happened to low-income black people in the 9th Ward. You’re seeing what’s happening in the Virgin Islands. You’re seeing what’s happening in Puerto Rico. People who live on the water — people who are in these communities tend to be those — the least of these. So, I mean, people don’t — and I hate to say this, but this is the way society is, they don’t listen to us. It took a former vice president to stand up and speak. … [H]e was like Chicken Little, ‘The sky is falling. The sky is falling.’ It is falling now.”

