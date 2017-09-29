SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Soto: Hurricane Maria ‘Has Already Become a Katrina’

by Ian Hanchett29 Sep 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Representative Darren Soto (D-FL) stated that the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico “has already become a Katrina.”

Soto said, “Well, this has already become a Katrina. We have American citizens, who pledge allegiance to our flag, serve in the military, pay taxes, and they don’t know when the power’s going to get back on. They don’t know whether they’re going to get water, whether they’re going to get food. And so, we need Trump administration to get up and act.”

He added that his Katrina statement meant “That it’s an act of negligence, that they completely underestimated the scale of this, and are only now starting to react, after we stood on our desks for days screaming about the lives in jeopardy.”

